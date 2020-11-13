Stacey Solomon's daily diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Loose Women panellist is quite the foodie

Stacey Solomon is one of our favourite panellists on daytime talk show Loose Women – her down to earth personality and never-ending smiles always cheer us up!

Stacey's just like us when it comes to food too. The star, who found fame singing on The X Factor and is girlfriend to presenter Joe Swash, likes to balance a healthy diet with a few treats thrown in – and she's super creative with her food presentation.

Her Instagram Stories is always full of the fun meals and snacks she prepares for her kids, Rex, Zachary and Leighton. But what does Stacey eat herself?

Read on to learn about Stacey's daily diet…

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home – see photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Stacey's super-organised fridge!

What does Stacey Solomon eat for breakfast?

Breakfast is clearly a big event in Stacey's house, as she's dedicated an entire page to her brekkie meal ideas on Instagram.

Stacey's healthy breakfast jars

Some of our favourite Stacey dishes are her egg and cheese parcels, layered yoghurt and granola jars, frozen berry yoghurt slabs and oaty banana bars. The star is also partial to a delicious pastry – be it shop bought or one of her own puff-pastry creations.

MORE: Jamie Oliver just took cheese toasties to the next level with amazing hack

Stacey's egg and cheese pastry parcels

"These were sooooooo good I actually can't believe how excited I was to make them," wrote Stacey about her eggy cheese parcels.

What does Stacey Solomon eat for lunch?

Stacey's lunches look pretty healthy if her fridge is anything to go by. The busy mum often shares snaps of her beyond-tidy fridge where everything is in clear tubs and labelled – think soup, salads, fish and all kinds of veg.

In an interview with Celebs Now, Stacey revealed that a typical lunch for her would be: "Superfood salad full of lots of vegetables with fish."

Stacey with her partner Joe and children

MORE: Amal Clooney's daily diet: what the glamorous barrister eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

What does Stacey Solomon eat for dinner?

Supper at the Solomon-Swash residence is a hearty affair, with wholesome English meals on the table.

In one of her Instagram posts, Stacey shared a photo of a roast dinner she cooked by herself featuring Yorkshire puddings, sliced meat, roast potatoes and stuffing. "Wahoo! All Done! Everything homemade me moi!"

A roast dinner at Stacey's

The family also enjoy a takeaway from time to time, as we saw when they moved into their new home.

Stacey posted: "HOME SWEET HOME. Finally all in and ready to start a fresh together. If you’re wondering what’s going on here... we are eating a Chinese out of random Christmas dishes, using our hands, whilst sat on washing baskets and cardboard boxes eating off of a cat basket. Nothing to see here..."

Stacey Solomon's favourite snacks

Stacey's fans will all be familiar with her favourite chocolate - the Daim Bar. Yes, the chocolate-covered caramel bar is definitely the star's treat food and she's even incorporated it into other recipes like her Daim Bar cookies and her Daim Bar milkshake.

Stacey also loves salty snacks, revealing to Celebs Now: "I love savoury. Anything savoury; nuts, crisps, sandwiches!"

The crisp cupboard!

Who remembers Stacey's incredible crisp storage hanger?! She clips packets of crisps onto spare shower curtain rings on a rod inside of her kitchen cabinet and even colour co-ordinates the snacks.

Stacey, we love you.