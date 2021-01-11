Holly Willoughby stuns fans with beautiful wedding dress photo The This Morning star wore the gown to promote Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby left fans speechless when she took to Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress by couture bridal designer, Lihi Hod.

The This Morning star shared the image to promote the new series of Dancing On Ice, for which she will host, and apparently only a wedding gown would do for filming.

She captioned it: “This time next week we will be getting ready for the return of @dancingonice... Just the escapism we need right now. See you next Sunday 17th January on @itv. In the meantime, here’s a throwback to October when we started this year’s promo.”

Holly Willoughby wore a wedding dress to promote Dancing On Ice

Holly went on to show her gratitude for wearing such a stunning dress, adding: “It’s always a pleasure to step into a gown like this and I’m so looking forward to what’s to come. Dress by @lihihod Jewellery by @yokolondonpearls.”

Her fans were equally blown away. One commented, “Oh my goodness. This dress,” while another added, “This dress is so beautiful. Can’t wait to watch Dancing On Ice.” A third concurred with, “You look beautiful in this stunning dress,” and a fourth said, “OMG. This dress is everything, I can’t wait.”

The dress was designed by Lihi Hod

Holly will present the hit ITV show alongside her co-host on This Morning, Phillip Schofield, while Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.

Celebrities who will take to the ice with their professional partners include Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, singer Denise Van Outen and musician and presenter Myleene Klass. They will also be joined by actors Jason Donavan and Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, Olympic skier Graham Bell and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

The first episode of the series will land on Sunday 17 January at 6pm, with a new show returning weekly.

