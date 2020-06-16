Millie Mackintosh reveals a peek inside her daughter's jungle-themed nursery The new mum previously gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of the room

Millie Mackintosh has shared a sneak peek inside her daughter Sienna Grace's beautiful jungle-themed nursery, as she revealed the essential baby products she's been relying on for the past few weeks. The new mum, who welcomed her baby girl on 1 May, shared a photo of her daughter lying on her changing table in the nursery on Tuesday morning.

"Oh how things have changed! My usual daily essentials have all been relegated to make way for anything that cleans, soothes and provides a quick outfit change on the go (should an unexpected situation occur)," Millie wrote, explaining that WaterWipes baby wipes have become an essential part of her kit.

The photo offered another look at Sienna's nursery, which has white walls on one side with a selection of animal portraits in frames on the wall. Millie has a white changing table with a cream padded changing mat, but the other side of the room is much more colourful.

Millie gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of the nursery in March, explaining that they had decided on an animal theme – complete with a vibrant mural wallpaper on one wall. "We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she's getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature. I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it's really cute," Millie said.

Millie Mackintosh revealed another look inside Sienna's nursery

The wallpaper in question is Murals Wallpaper Hidden Paradise watercolour print, which costs £37 per square metre, and is available to order in both medium and heavy paper, which is wipe-clean meaning it might be ideal for cleaning any mess in the nursery.

Hidden Paradise jungle wallpaper, from £37, Murals Wallpaper

Meanwhile, Millie and Hugo have some books and toys on display for their daughter, including Roald Dahl's Little Library books.

Roald Dahl Words board book, £6.99, Amazon

WaterWipes baby wipes x 720 wipes, £23.97, Amazon

