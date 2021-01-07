Millie Mackintosh surprises with plans for second baby with Hugo Taylor The couple are already parents to baby Sienna

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she would love to have a second baby with husband Hugo Taylor, and even gave fans an idea of her time frame.

During an 'ask me anything' on her Instagram Stories, the former Made in Chelsea star – who is already a doting mum to daughter Sienna – suggested it may be several years before she tries to expand her family.

"Sienna is the cutest!! Any plans for a sibling?" one follower asked. Millie replied: "Wow it seems like everyone is asking this question. I would love a sibling for Sienna, I feel very lucky we have her. So we'll just have to see but I'm definitely not in a hurry to do it. I'd actually quite like an age gap."

For now, new parents Millie and Hugo are enjoying spending quality time with their baby girl at home during the UK's third coronavirus lockdown.

The 31-year-old also revealed Sienna reached a big new milestone over the festive season. "Hey, how long did it take for Sienna to start crawling and on all fours and bouncing?" another follower asked.

The former Made In Chelsea star wants to have an age gap between Sienna and her next child

Millie shared a photo of Sienna crawling towards her own reflection in the mirror of her bedroom and wrote: "She learned to crawl between Christmas and New Years Eve. She has been trying for the last few weeks and now she is attempting to pull herself up!"

The doting mum predicts it won't be long until she reaches her next milestones, adding: "Next she will be walking...It's going so fast, I feel torn I am so proud but also a little sad!"

Baby Sienna has already learnt to crawl!

Millie suggested her quick progression may have even been helped by her Pavlik harness, which the eight-month-old has been wearing after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

"I was told that wearing a Pavlik harness actually strengthens the leg muscles when they kick against it. I think that's why Sienna has started crawling quite early!" she wrote.

