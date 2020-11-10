Millie Mackintosh's pregnancy and post-baby diet may surprise you Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor welcomed baby Sienna in May

Millie Mackintosh has been enjoying spending lots of time at home with her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughter Sienna, who was born in May during the first coronavirus lockdown. So what's on the menu?

Many people have been baking homemade bread and other treats more than ever before during lockdown – but Millie's diet has been slightly different.

The former Made in Chelsea star spoke candidly about her pregnancy and post-partum body in a Parent Your Way virtual event series hosted by Boots and Mothers Meetings. Let's take a look at how her daily diet and food habits have changed...

Millie Mackintosh's pregnancy diet

"I was obsessed with eating ice. I'd get a big flask of ice chips and just crunch, crunch, crunch. Hugo must have been so annoyed!" Millie joked as she discussed pregnancy cravings with Julia Martin, Editor at Boots Parenting Club Magazine. She continued: "After [Sienna] was born, not at all, I had no urge to eat ice."

Aside from ice, Millie also revealed she ended up eating lots of pasta and beige food – despite her plans otherwise!

"I had quite bad morning sickness so at the beginning I was like, 'I'm going to be so healthy I'm going to eat loads of nutritious food and all the best food for my baby.' And that did not happen!

The TV star ate lots of pasta and cereal during her pregnancy

"It was beige everything. I went off meat and fish unless they were breaded. Something about a chicken breast or grilled fish would just churn my stomach so it had to be fish goujons or chicken kievs," the new mum said.

She went on to share her two go-to foods: "Pasta and cereal were what got me through."

Millie Mackintosh's post-partum diet

Millie still loves to cook a pasta dish once a week

When asked how her diet has changed since welcoming baby Sienna, who is now six months old, Millie explained that she still enjoys the same foods but in moderation.

"I've decided I can't eat pasta every day, I've had to reign that in a little bit," the doting mum-of-one said. "I definitely have it once a week to look forward to at the weekend and I'm not having a bowl of granola every day after dinner just as a snack – or in the middle of the night!"

The doting mum revealed she could only eat breaded chicken and fish while pregnant

Millie also shared a look inside her exercise regime, which includes walking with Sienna, doing Pilates at home and doing weights with a trainer 2-3 times a week. However, she reiterated to fans that she's in no hurry to lose her baby weight.

Millie loves a croissant on occasion, just like the rest of us!

Speaking of her pregnancy, she said: "I didn't worry about what I was eating, normally I'm a bit more controlled and conscious of lots of veggies and protein. I was like 'I'm hungry and I'm going to have a croissant because I feel like it.'"

Of her weight, Millie added: "My doctor did say maybe you've gained a bit more than I'd recommend during your pregnancy. But it was what my body wanted to do and I had a healthy baby. Maybe I did make a little bit more work for myself - there was more to lose after she was born but I'm not stressed about it."

