Emma Louise Connolly reveals what she nearly wore on wedding day with Oliver Proudlock

Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock recently confirmed that he married Emma Louise Connolly in a secret ceremony back in December 2020. The gorgeous bride Emma, who is a model by trade, has now shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs of her wedding dress fittings.

In the images, Emma's bespoke Pronovias Atelier gown can be admired in detail – it has a plunging neckline, fluted lace sleeves. She described the dress as "utter perfection" and even admitted she has tried it on several times since the big day.

The bride revealed that she very nearly wore an alternative giant bow affixed to the back of her dress, which she likened to the style of Sex in the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. She wrote on the post: "All my Carrie Bradshaw dreams rolled into one!"

Emma did accessorise it with a bow in the end, but this time a smaller one that sat at her lower back and draped onto the floor.

One picture showed that she also opted for a fur stole to elevate the bridal look – a must for winter brides.

Clearly an emotional time for Emma, she showed a picture of her crying with happiness as she imagined her then-fiancé Oliver at the end of the aisle.

The couple decided to proceed with their low-key wedding in Fulham after their plans were cancelled multiple times due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. They said their vows at St Albans Church before having a very small reception at The Ned, as it was before UK lockdown restrictions were announced.

Oliver isn't the only Made in Chelsea star who took the plunge to say "I do" during the restrictions, as co-star Ollie Locke also got married last year.

