Lisa Rinna looks just like Penelope Cruz in unearthed wedding photos The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa married Harry Hamlin in 1997

Actress Lisa Rinna has been married for almost 24 years – making her one half of Hollywood's most loved-up couples. She tied the knot with husband Harry Hamlin back in 1997 in a romantic ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills. An unearthed collection of photographs from the day show Lisa without her signature choppy bob – and looking more like fellow star Penelope Cruz!

Lisa looks almost unrecognisable with her dark brunette locks swept back into an updo and a layered fringe framing her face. Her sultry eyes and full pout look remarkably similar to those of Penelope Cruz – both true Hollywood beauties.

It looks as though the sun was shining for their glorious wedding day, and the star embraced the fair weather by sporting a strappy dress for the nuptials. The slinky number featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Lisa and Harry tied the knot in their own backyard

Harry looked very smart for the day too, wearing an all-black ensemble and a white rose corsage.

Lisa got married back in 1997

Her large engagement ring could be seen alongside her new wedding ring as she posed on this momentous occasion with a pristine backdrop of greenery at their own home.

The star looked flawless on her wedding day

The bride looked ethereal with a long and billowing bridal veil as she clutched a small posy of flowers – again in angelic white.

Penelope Cruz has the same smouldering looks

The Days of Our Lives actress joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014 and has amassed a cult following of fans over the years. She has become known for her legendary choppy haircut – but recently has been seen switching up her style with wigs – we can't wait and see if she tries a wedding throwback look!

