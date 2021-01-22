Lisa Rinna rocks a bikini in flirty beach photo with husband Harry Hamlin The pair have been married for 23 years

Lisa Rinna was in a fun and flirty mood on Friday when she took to her Instagram Stories with an epic throwback photo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, shared an image of herself in a colourful bikini, being swept off her feet by her longtime husband, Harry Hamlin.

Lisa joined in with the current Bernie Sanders filter and had the photo of the politician in a mask and mittens superimposed on her shoulder.

Despite the addition of Bernie, the reality TV star and her husband stole the show and looked every inch the doting couple for the photo.

Lisa has been married to Harry since 1997 and they have two daughters, Delilah, and Amelia.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown they had both their girls back at home and Lisa opened up about what a typical day looked like for her.

Lisa shared the fun throwback beach photo with Harry

"It's pretty much the same every day," she told Marie Claire. "I get up with a prayer, and try to start the day positively by meditating. I do an exercise class at 8am, called Isaac Boots Torch’d workout, it’s live on Instagram and it’s 45 minutes of joy."

Lisa continued: "It keeps my mind clear, as well as my body and shape. Then I do a bit of work, emails, Zoom calls, interviews like this. Then I go for a walk or a hike, come back and work in the garden as we're trying to grow one.

Lisa works out every day to maintain her physique

"The kids are here, so it’s been really nice to have family time, which is lovely as we became empty-nesters in September and now they’re back!"

When it comes to the evenings with Harry, it’s simple. "We will cook dinner, we’ll play some games, go to bed and start it all over again the next day!"

