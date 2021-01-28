Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's marriage: From wedding photos to their 'biggest fight' The Call Your Mother and Footloose stars tied the knot in 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's long-lasting marriage is one of Hollywood's biggest success stories, after they recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary together. So, from their big day back in 1988 to what has changed since, here's everything you need to know.

When did Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon get married?

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon got married on 4 September 1988.

Did I mention it's 1,404 weeks since we tied the knot @kyrasedgwick kikkosedg #LikeFineWine pic.twitter.com/AERiyypziM — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 4, 2015

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky.

They now have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

What did Kyra Sedgwick wear on her wedding day?

Kyra wore a high-necked and long sleeved crocheted wedding dress, and accessorised with a jewelled brooch fixed within an updo. Kevin, meanwhile, sported a plaid suit with a white shirt and a polka dot tie.

Walking down the aisle 26 years ago today. #luckiestgalintheworld pic.twitter.com/4oleCMQdov — kyra sedgwick (@kyrasedgwick) September 4, 2014

What have Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon said about their marriage?

Kyra recently opened up about her marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

Speaking to Glamour, she admitted that they occasionally disagree: "I think the biggest fight we ever had was when I wanted to move back to Manhattan and he wanted to stay in Connecticut. That was a big one, and it lasted a long time. But we don’t hit below the belt. Neither of us has the constitution for that, and I mean that in a good way. I don’t think we could dish it out or take it, frankly. Ultimately, I don’t want to fight and he doesn’t either."

Kevin, on the other hand, joked to PEOPLE in 2017 that it was “heroic” that his wife had stayed with him for so long.

“I was watching videotapes of our family from the early ’90s. Hearing me making these cheesy jokes from behind the camera, I said to my wife, ‘When I look at those tapes and hear the things coming out of my mouth, the fact that you have stayed with me is truly heroic'. “

As for his advice on staying happily married, he quipped to Entertainment Tonight in 2015: “Whatever you do, don’t listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married. That’s my secret.”

