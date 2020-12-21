Lisa Rinna surprises in bold co-ord as she dances inside $4million mansion The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her dance moves!

If you're not already in the festive spirit, then take a look at Lisa Rinna's latest dancing video!

In a video she shared on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her dance moves as she blasted the classic festive song Last Christmas by Wham!. And did you see her gorgeous outfit?

Dressed in a black and brown tie-dye co-ord from Pam & Gela, there's no doubt Lisa is ready for a relaxed Christmas.

"I miss George Michael," Lisa captioned the post, which saw several of her followers asking after her outfit. "I need this outfit," one commented, and another asked: "Love your outfit. What’s the brand?" A third remarked: "Loving your ensemble!"

Fans will be pleased to know both parts of her loungewear set are still in stock – plus, there's a matching hoodie!

The video also offered a glimpse inside Lisa's home in Beverly Hills, which is believed to be worth $4million (over £3million). Behind the 57-year-old, several features of her bathroom were visible, including a giant bathtub positioned against two walls.

Tie-dye loungewear, top $115, bottoms $165, Pam & Gela

A selection of candles sat on the windowsill next to the bath, offering the perfect place to unwind, while two large windows allow plenty of natural light into the room.

Over the past few weeks, the Days of Our Lives star – who shares two daughters Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19, with Harry Hamlin – has shown off several pretty off-duty looks.

Lisa showed off another loungewear set as she posed for a photo

Striking the signature Victoria Beckham pose, with her leg in the air, Lisa glammed up her white loungewear set with a pair of black sparkly heels and matching clutch bag, which lay on the sofa next to her. Instead of holding her arm candy, the star was clutching a glass of bubbly!

She wrote: "Ready for the freakin weekend. @alexanderwangny [photo] by Harry Hamlin."

