Stacey Solomon reveals which Loose Women co-stars she'd love to have at her wedding The TV star and her fiancé Joe Swash are marrying in July

Stacey Solomon's wedding plans may be at the mercy of the government's lockdown restrictions, but she's still hoping to have her Loose Women co-stars and friends with her on the big day.

As she posed to star on HELLO!'s digital cover, Stacey, who is set to marry her fiancé Joe Swash in July, said that for now, the couple are planning an intimate do with their nearest and dearest. But if restrictions fully lift and she is allowed a larger guest list, she would love to have her girls by her side.

"I would have all of my friends, definitely," the bride-to-be told HELLO!. "The girls at Loose Women are my actual friends. They're not just telly friends. I speak to them all the time, especially Nadia [Sawalha], Jane [Moore], Kaye [Adams] and Christine [Lampard]. We text each other every day.

Stacey stars on our March digital cover

"I would absolutely have them there. As soon as I'm allowed, there's so many people I want to celebrate with. But there are just special people I don't want to lose, waiting for everybody to be able to celebrate with us."

"The girls at Loose Women are my actual friends," said Stacey

Stacey added: "Me and Joe have spoken about it. There are people in our lives who we don't think we will, unfortunately, have much time left with. So if worst comes to worst, and we can only have a wedding of six, then we will get married with those special people because it's really important to us to have certain people there."

The crafting queen also revealed that while she loves being a panellist on Loose Women, she would never want to anchor the show unless she was forced to. "It's too much pressure for me!" she laughed. "I like just coming on and giving my two pennies worth. I love doing little bits like the Feel Good News, but to anchor the whole show is a real skill. I'm not saying I couldn't do it. I just love not having the pressure.

"Being able to just go with the flow and chip in whenever you want – it's much more fun than having to completely drive the entire show, and make sure you get the timings right. I mean I'd cover if it was the worst-case scenario!"

