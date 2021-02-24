Stacey Solomon reveals her top DIY crafting tools and essentials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the reasons we love Stacey Solomon is she knows you don’t have to be a “DIY Queen” to create crafting magic at home.

Sharing some of her favourite simple do-it-yourself projects from her upcoming Tap to Tidy book in the Daily Mail, the Loose Women star also revealed her top crafting essentials!

These are basic tools that Stacy uses that will help you give things you have around the house – everything from empty jars to old photo frames – a new lease on life.

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, was £14.99 Now £11.55, Amazon

RELEASE DATE: 4 MARCH 2021

Stacey Solomon’s crafting essentials

Here’s your shopping list if you want to get inspired by Stacey to tackle some easy DIY projects while on lockdown.

Hot glue gun

BEEWAY hot glue gun, £18.99, Amazon

Fans of Drag Race have seen entire outfits made with the help of a hot glue gun - and Stacey uses hers to work similar magic, using the must-have crafting tool to do everything from adhering fabric to a can to create a couture pen pot, or refreshing a photo frame with hot-glued seashells.

“Junk trunk”

Bankers Box 85 litre storage container, £31.99, Amazon

Stacey uses a water tight box to save anything that she might be able to use in a DIY project laters: empty jars and holders from old candles, plastic bottles or old picture frames - whatever she might get inspired by one day!

Basic tool kit

Apollo 72-piece tool kit, £32.99, Amazon

Stacey’s crafting projects often require the basics you’ll find in any decent tool kit: a screwdriver, hammer and pliers. This five-star tool kit in cheery pink has a whopping 72 pieces, so you'll definitely find the tool you need no matter what the project.

Rust-Oleum spray paint

Rust-Oleum spray paint in Elegant Metallic Gold, pack of 2 cans, £17.99, Amazon

No-fuss revamps for furniture and decor are a snap with a handy can of spray paint! Stacey’s favourite brand is Rustoleum.

Recycled craft paper and string

Recycled craft paper, £13.99, Amazon

G2PLUS DIY crafts twine, £5.99, Amazon

The DIY guru no longer wraps gifts using shiny wrapping paper and sticky tape - instead she opts for artisanal looking parcels enveloped in recycled craft paper and tied up with string… definitely one of our favourite things!

Rawlplugs

Rawlplug Uno Universal Wall Plug Mix, 60 pieces, £3.79, Amazon

Terratek 13-piece Cordless Drill Driver, was £44.99 Now £36.99, Amazon

“You don’t ever just drill a screw into a wall,” advises Stacey - instead use a rawlplug, the plastic holder for the screw that you insert into the wall first. Some drill kits have screwdriver attachments that will make the task easier

Staple gun

Stanley heavy-duty staple gun, £19.99, Amazon

Similar to a glue gun, a staple gun makes crafting tasks like upholstery work quick and easy.

