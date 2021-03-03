We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, 2021 is not only a big year because her first crafting book Tap to Tidy has launched, but also because in July she will marry her fiancé Joe Swash.

Of course, Stacey knows that there could still be restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the guest list is something she has thought long and hard about – but no matter what, there will be two very important guests attending her big day… her beloved dogs!

In HELLO!'s exclusive interview, the star candidly revealed: "Our dogs Theo and Peanut will of course also be involved! They're getting suits made and they'll have bow ties. I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs."

However, if big parties are back on the cards, Stacey's Loose Women co-stars can expect an invite too (an invite that Stacey has most likely hand personalised).

She explained: "I would have all of my friends, definitely. The girls at Loose Women are my actual friends. They're not just telly friends. I speak to them all the time, especially Nadia [Sawalha], Jane [Moore], Kaye [Adams] and Christine [Lampard]. We text each other every day. I would absolutely have them there.

Stacey has been wedding planning amid the pandemic

"As soon as I'm allowed, there are so many people I want to celebrate with. But there are just special people I don't want to lose, waiting for everybody to be able to celebrate with us."

Stacey is also keen to have her children involved in the big day, granting them a very important role. She said: "We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad."

The star wants to wear something sparkly for her wedding day

And what will she be wearing to sashay down the aisle? Something sparkly she hopes! But the presenter hasn't been able to start shopping yet.

"Because of lockdown and restrictions, I haven't been able to have any fittings. I've been speaking to a lady who makes dresses and I've sent her my measurements. I've been sending her ideas, but that's all I can do for now," admitted Stacey.

"When we're allowed to go in for fittings, I'll try on different shapes. I don't know exactly what I want and she recommended I try on different styles, because the most likely scenario is that I'll try on a style I would never normally choose and actually love that one the most."

