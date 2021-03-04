Stacey Solomon has opened up about the dress she hopes to sashay down the aisle in when she marries her fiancé Joe Swash this summer – and it sounds like a dream!

The Loose Women presenter hasn't been able to have any physical fittings yet due to lockdown restrictions, but she certainly has some ideas about what she wants.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals her very unexpected wedding guests

Speaking to HELLO! as she starred on our March digital cover, Stacey said she's considering capped sleeves, a lot of tulle and a bit of sparkle. As for the shape, the bride-to-be is leaning towards a fitted style.

Stacey Solomon stars on our March digital cover

"Because of lockdown and restrictions, I haven't been able to have any fittings," Stacey said. "I've been speaking to a lady who makes dresses and I've sent her my measurements. I've been sending her ideas, but that's all I can do for now. When we're allowed to go in for fittings, I'll try on different shapes.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's plans to move home revealed

MORE: Stacey Solomon suffers pre-wedding day disaster

"I don't know exactly what I want and she recommended I try on different styles, because the most likely scenario is that I'll try on a style I would never normally choose and actually love that one the most.

"There isn't much I can do at this stage – we might even have to do FaceTime fittings and then hope for the best on the day!"

Stacey is dreaming of a tulle dress with capped sleeves

The bride-to-be added: "But I do think I'd like capped sleeves and a lot of tulle, I don't like thick material, and I'd want something fitted but not corseted like Bridgerton, although I am obsessed with Bridgerton!

"I'm also obsessed with the brand Berta. Everything's made out of glitter. I don't want the dress to be all glittery, but I definitely want sparkle!"

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £11.55, Amazon

Stacey and her fiancé Joe first met in Australia in 2010, after the former X Factor contestant was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm a Celebrity and Joe – who won the show in 2008 – was presenting the spin-off programme. Friendship turned to romance in 2016 and now the couple are planning to tie the knot in July following Joe's Christmas Eve proposal last year.

The couple share one-year-old son Rex while Stacey, 31, is also the proud mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from past relationships. Joe also has son Harry, 13, from a previous relationship.

"We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys," Stacey told HELLO!. "We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.