Stacey Solomon in tears after confirming wedding date – and it's so soon The Loose Women star is planning a summer wedding with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been leaving hints about her imminent wedding to fiancé Joe Swash since they got engaged on Christmas Eve, but she has now shared more details about when they will tie the knot.

MORE: Has your wedding been cancelled by coronavirus? Here's what the rest of 2021 will look like

The Loose Women star shared a screenshot of an email confirmation she had received which stated: "A reservation has been made for your marriage ceremony to take place at: July 2021 at 2:00pm."

Clearly emotional about the upcoming nuptials, Stacey captioned the photo: "Just got this email through and I'm having a little cry...Joe defo has 'watery eyes' as well...It actually feels real now."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon teases wedding date with Joe Swash

She added: "I can't believe in a few months I'll be a Mrs. with all of my boys by my side…(Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so.)"

The doting mum-of-three previously told followers she was planning to get married in 2021 in a beautiful venue.

READ: Why Nadia Sawalha isn't expecting a wedding invite from Stacey Solomon

RELATED: 18 celeb wedding venues where you can get married

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "We are hoping to get married end of summer.

Stacey confirmed she will marry Joe Swash in July 2021

"We know we won't be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.

"We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again, not clear with vaccine progress etc..."

She later went on to explain that due to COVID, it might not even happen after all. "It may all be stopped like so many people's days have been over the last year. But planning and making bits makes me happy and trying to think positively about the future is always nice," she confessed.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve

Stacey's decision to continue planning her wedding comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his four-step roadmap to lead the UK out of lockdown. If all goes to plan, weddings are predicted to go ahead from March 8 with a capacity of six people, which can increase to 15 guests on 12 April and 30 from 17 May.

Although Stacey and Joe have not disclosed their exact date in July, they should be able to enjoy an unlimited guest list should step four have taken effect on 21 June, which has no limit on attendees.

Stay tuned for our exclusive digital cover with Stacey which goes live at 5pm tonight for more incredible details about her big day.

PHOTOS: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home revealed