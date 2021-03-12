Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy looks unrecognisable in wedding photo The Talk host married her husband almost 39 years ago

The Talk's Sharon Osbourne married Black Sabbath star Ozzy on 4 July 1982, meaning they will celebrate 39 years of marriage this year! In a throwback wedding photograph of the couple on that magical day, shared by their daughter Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy looks totally unrecognisable with a different hairstyle and a surprising outfit choice.

Most fans will be used to seeing the singer sporting all-black ensembles, attributing to his rock band aesthetic, but here Ozzy looked ethereal in white. And while the groom still had his signature long locks back then, they were fashioned into a bleach blonde mullet – very different to the dark tresses we are used to him having.

To celebrate their 35-year anniversary in 2017, the presenter Sharon shared a throwback snap. She captioned the photo: "Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it's getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

The couple got married in 1982

In that same year, the couple renewed their vows at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, and they decided to have the ceremony in secret – not even telling their three children.

Sharon shared this throwback on their anniversary

This time, Ozzy decided to wear a dark suit with purple tie, but Sharon still looked a vision in white while sporting her statement red bob.

Although the couple have had their fair share of relationship turmoil, this occasion was a chance for them to wipe the slate clean and celebrate their love for one another.

The stars renewed their vows in 2017

Ozzy exclusively spoke to HELLO! about their second wedding: "This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I’m excited for whatever our future holds."

