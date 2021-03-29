Stacey Solomon shares surprising wedding regret

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged on Christmas eve 2020 and have since booked their wedding venue, but it seems Stacey might have regrets.

The couple recently moved into a new home, named Pickle Cottage, and as Loose Women star Stacey took to Instagram Stories to show off her "favourite" part of the garden, she wrote: "Happy Thursday. I'll never not get massive butterflies when I walk down here. Little pathway, I'll never take you for granted I promise.

"Lots of you saying we should get married here. I bloody wish, we already booked our venue before we knew about Pickle Cottage and I'm sure we'd need a special license or something."

Stacey Solomon's garden

It's not know exactly where Stacey and Joe will get married, but Stacey previously shared a screenshot of an email confirmation reading: "A reservation has been made for your marriage ceremony to take place at: July 2021 at 2.00pm," while the address section was blanked out.

Stacey previously confirmed she will have a summer wedding

At this time, she added: "I can't believe in a few months I'll be a Mrs. with all of my boys by my side… (Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so).

"We know we won't be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.

"We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again, not clear with progress etc…"

Providing that the UK's roadmap for easing out of lockdown goes to plan, weddings are predicted to go ahead from 8 March with a capacity of six people, before increasing to 15 guests on 12 April, and 30 on 17 May.

So, by the time that Stacey and Joe intend on saying 'I do', they should hopefully be entitled to a wedding with an unlimited guestlist, in line with step four which states that all restrictions will be removed.

