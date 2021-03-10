Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash specify wedding date – but there are hurdles Loose Women star Stacey confirmed the detail

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged on Christmas Eve, and Loose Women star Stacey has officially confirmed exactly when they will tie the knot: at the end of July 2021.

Speaking of wedding planning during the pandemic, Stacey told Grazia: "Obviously, I can't have any dress fittings at the moment but I've been looking at designs over Zoom so, when I do go in, we've got something to go on."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon teases wedding date with Joe Swash

It was then that she divulged how long she has to prep everything: "It's at the end of July so, if all goes well with the four stages, hopefully we'll have a proper wedding where people don't have to wear masks."

Stacey previously let fans know that their nuptials would take place in the summer when she shared a screenshot of an email confirmation she had received stating: "A reservation has been made for your marriage ceremony to take place at: July 2021 at 2:00pm."

Stacey previously confirmed she will have a summer wedding

At the time, she added: "I can't believe in a few months I'll be a Mrs. with all of my boys by my side… (Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so."

"We know we won't be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.

"We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again, not clear with vaccine progress etc…"

Stacey showed off her engagement ring

Providing that the UK's roadmap for easing out of lockdown goes to plan, weddings are predicted to go ahead from 8 March with a capacity of six people, before increasing to 15 guests on 12 April, and 30 on 17 May.

By the time that Stacey and Joe say 'I do', they should be allowed to have an unlimited guest list, in line with step four which states that there will be no restrictions as of 21 June.

