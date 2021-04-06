Stacey Solomon can't have her dream wedding – here's why Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are due to get married in July

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have ambitious wedding plans to get married in the garden of their new £1.2million home, but the UK law is likely to thwart these grand visions.

LOOK: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

Despite having a wedding venue booked for July, since moving into 'Pickle Cottage', the Loose Women star now has high hopes of saying "I do" in the grounds of their countryside home. However, according to UK law, for weddings to be legal they must take place in a licensed premises – and it must be part of the building - not in the open air - which means Stacey and Joe will not be able to legally marry there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's new home actually looks like a wedding venue

Seemingly unaware of the current strict rules, Stacey tentatively explained her hopes to Cat Deeley in a recent Lorraine episode. The mother-of-three said: "We had the venue, and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, 'Let's go for it'

Stacey expressed her new plans on Lorraine

"Now we're here, we'd actually like to get married in the garden. We're trying to see if we can do that. We don't know if we'll be able to get a license and stuff. The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment."

MORE: Stacey Solomon's sons' new Wendy house is just like the Queen's

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares secret meaning behind extravagant engagement ring

Stacey and Joe's garden would make the most beautiful wedding setting

In an Instagram post in March, the former X Factor star posted a screenshot from her venue confirming her booking. Stating: "A reservation has been made for your marriage ceremony to take place at: July 2021 at 2:00pm."

Of course, Stacey and Joe can still have a non-official ceremony at their private home and choose to be legally married elsewhere. This is actually quite commonplace for couples who get married on beaches or at other outdoor locations.

The couple got engaged in 2020

MORE: Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses

They first met in Australia in 2010, after the star was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and Joe – who won the show in 2008 – was presenting the spin-off programme. Friendship turned to romance in 2016 and the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year.

Wherever they tie the knot, we are sure it will be utterly incredible, and we know for a fact that Stacey's boys and her pet dogs will all have big roles to play in the special day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.