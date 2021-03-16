Savannah Guthrie shares never-before-seen wedding photos for heartfelt reason The star has been married for seven years

Today show’s Savannah Guthrie kick-started her week with a sweet celebration. The TV presenter was delighted to ring in her seventh wedding anniversary and gave fans a sneak peek inside her picture-perfect nuptials.

Savannah paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Michael Feldman, with two posts. In the first, she shared beautiful photos of their special day seven years ago, and the other showed them on a date celebrating the milestone.

She captioned her wedding day photos: "Where were you 7 years ago today? I was making the best decision of my life. Happy Anniversary, @feldmike."

Her fans adored her message and the pictures, which showed off her gorgeous gown and the moment she said, "I do".

"Happy anniversary!! How beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "Just stunning."

Many of Savannah's friends chimed in and commented on what an amazing day it had been.

The co-anchor celebrated with a romantic dinner date with Michael. In the photos, they were raising a glass and she wrote: "Date night with my main squeeze #anniversary #7years #wool."

Savannah shares some stunning photos from her wedding day

The pair — who now share daughter, Vale, six, and son, Charles, four - tied the knot on 15 March 2014 outside of Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

They live in a stunning New York apartment where they are raising their children.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah opened up about how they were both juggling parenting and work - and they're quite the team.

The happy couple marked their anniversary with a romantic meal out

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer," she told Drew and Jonathan Scott on Reveal. "He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show. And he sets up the kids for Zoom school.

"Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

