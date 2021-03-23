Hailey Bieber's $500k engagement ring was inspired by Blake Lively

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) married Justin Bieber in September 2019 in a star-studded ceremony, after the Yummy singer popped the question in 2018. He presented the model with an enormous ring worth half a million dollars, and it appears as though the chic design was inspired by Blake Lively's very own engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Hailey had once retweeted a post which read: "If my ring isn't as big as Blake Lively's, I don't want to get married." And while this was way back in 2012, six years before an engagement was on the cards, Hailey's ring does look remarkably similar to that of Blake's.

Both rings feature a very prominent oval gem with a delicate band, a statement style which is not mainstream when it comes to engagement rings. The difference lies in the fact that Blake's has a slight pink hue whereas Hailey's is completely clear.

Hailey Bieber's mesmerising engagement ring has a large oval diamond

TMZ has reported that the supermodel's oval-shaped diamond from Solow & Co. is between 6-10 carats and has an estimated value of $500k (around £362,000).

Blake Lively's ring is also a similar design

Whether Hailey made her grand expectations clear before Justin embarked on his jewellery shopping mission, or he simply knows his partner's tastes to a tee, it looks like she ended up with her dream diamond.

The couple went on to tie the knot at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina with an array of celebrity guests in attendance, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Katy Perry.

The bride wore a statement veil on her wedding day

The bride allowed her signature style to shine through on the day, sporting a stunning gown from the brand Off-White for the nuptials and then a Vera Wang slip dress with trainers for the fun evening reception. She also donned a diamanté-adorned leather jacket with the word 'Wife' emblazoned on it and a slogan veil.

