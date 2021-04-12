Hugh Jackman reveals hidden detail about wife Deborra-Lee's wedding dress The Greatest Showman star has been married for 25 years

Every year, Hugh Jackman shares a heart-melting tribute to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness to mark their anniversary, but his latest series of photos appears to have revealed a new detail about their wedding day.

To celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, Hugh took to Instagram to share five sweet photos of the couple on their special day 25 years ago.

One previously unseen snap showed Hugh and Deborra sitting on wooden chairs during their wedding ceremony – and her bridal outfit isn't what we expected.

Instead of a conventional wedding dress, it appears as though the actress chose satin trousers complete with a train.

Previous photos only showed the top half of Deborra's outfit, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves.

She finished off her look with a layered pearl choker, and styled her blonde hair into an updo with a long white veil attached.

The Greatest Showman star marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a series of throwback photos

Hugh gushed in the caption: "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.

"I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

The X-Men star's followers quickly congratulated the couple on their milestone wedding anniversary. "Happy 25th Anniversary! One of Hollywood’s couple goals," commented one, while another sweetly added: "You are the reason I believe in soulmates."

The couple got married in 1996

Hugh and Deborra tied the knot on 11 April 1996, and they have since adopted two children together – Oscar, who was born in 2000, and Ava, born in 2005.

The Greatest Showman actor previously revealed the secret to his happy marriage is down to a pact they made before they had children together.

"Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back," Hugh wrote in an extract from The Father Hood: Inspiration for the New Dad Generation, published by WHO magazine.

He continued: "But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?' And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family."

