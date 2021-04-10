The Bold Type Katie Stevens' plunging wedding gown is totally angelic

A recent addition to Netflix, The Bold Type has garnered a whole host of new fans, and if you weren't already swooning over Katie Stevens (who plays Jane), then you will be after seeing her knockout wedding dress.

Katie married her partner Paul DiGiovanni on 12 October 2019 after almost six years of dating, and it was Paul she had in mind when deciding upon her bridal gown.

Speaking to People magazine, she explained: "I really did keep Paul in mind when I was choosing my dress. He's seen me in so many red carpet looks and gowns and everything in between, but I wanted to look like the girl he’s in love with."

Her dream dress was in fact the Carmen design from Flora Bride featuring long lace sleeves, a dramatic plunging neckline and figure-skimming skirt – and it certainly got the seal of approval from her groom who said: "She looked like an angel."

Katie Stevens looked incredible for her countryside wedding

After their al fresco ceremony on a farm, Katie slipped into a Galia Lahav number, which also had a plunge neckline, but this time no sleeves so she was able to join friends and family busting moves on the dancefloor.

The actress has since shared many photographs of her big day and a wedding video, on her Instagram feed and her followers are just as obsessed with her bridal look as we are. With one fan writing: "I saved this as inspiration because this is dress goals" and another adding: "Oh my goodness Katie you are the most beautiful bride - that dress is perfect for you and well, you just look radiant."

In the same interview with People, Katie opened up about her husband and said: "From the second that I met him up until now, he’s made me feel special and more than enough every single day." Aww!

The Bold Type follows best friends and co-workers Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Jane (Katie Stevens) and all the drama that comes with working for fictional women's magazine, Scarlet. It has been announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth and final season – watch this space!

