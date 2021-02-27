Hugh Jackman's waterfront Hamptons hideaway has the most breathtaking views He shares the home with his longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have some beautiful properties around the globe - and his home in the Hamptons is no exception.

The Greatest Showman star shared a rare glimpse inside the hideaway on Instagram on Saturday and even in winter, the views were amazing.

In the photo, Hugh was sitting on a large, plush-looking sofa with his two dogs and the backdrop was outstanding.

The huge glass doors were the only thing separating Hugh from the snowy scene behind him, where an expansive patio looked out over the water.

"Such a cute photo," wrote one fan, while another commented on his home: "Looks gorgeous there," they added.

Hugh and Deborra added the holiday home to their portfolio several years ago, and they redesigned the sleek-looking home.

Hugh was relaxing at his home with his dogs

Deborra is a self-confessed perfectionist and worked tirelessly alongside the architects and designers to ensure it was everything she had dreamed of.

She told Vogue Living: "[The main house] has taken so long to build because I keep changing my mind... And then we'd travel to Greece or Japan or Morocco, and I would get inspired by my surroundings, so I'd come back and go to the architect and say, 'I've got a great idea!' And the architect would be like, 'Oh my God, here she goes again.'"

The couple love to escape the hustle and bustle of the city to relax at the peaceful palace by the sea.

Their home also has an amazing pool

Hugh and Deborra have been happily married since 1996 and have two children, Ava, 15, and Oscar, 20, together.

He previously revealed the secret to their lasting relationship: "Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life," he said in an extract from The Father Hood: Inspiration for the New Dad Generation.

"Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back.

"But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?' And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family."

