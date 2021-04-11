Stacey Solomon changes dream wedding venue last minute The Loose Women star plans to wed her fiancé Joe Swash in July.

When Stacey Solomon says ‘I do’ to her fiancé Joe Swash this summer, she’ll do it at the place she has been dreaming of.

LOOK: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

The incredible garden and grounds in her £1.2 million dream home.

Stacey's garden and grounds are simply stunning!

The Loose Women star shared the news on her Instagram Story on Sunday with two stunning videos of her incredible backyard.

“So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls, and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home,” Stacey captioned one clip, which revealed a breathtaking walkway with bunches of lemons, foliage, and gorgeous flowers covering the awnings.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's sons' new Wendy house is just like the Queen's

The picturesque area sat right behind a wooden fence labeled Woodland Walk, and it had a wooden swing in the middle of it.

Stacey is considering reciting her vows in this picturesque barn on the grounds of her home

Stacey went on to share another video of her garden at sunset - which showed a barn sitting on fresh green grass. It was nothing short of magical.

“We are having a little ready minute walking around the garden with the boys thinking where things might be,” the singer continued.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares secret meaning behind extravagant engagement ring

“We are thinking [about] walking down woodland walk for our [vows] and then a reaction in this old barn. I honestly can not wait to hear your advice, your wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you all.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms sons Zachary and Leighton's bedroom

Prior to announcing the news, Stacey and Joe had ambitious wedding plans to get married in the garden of their new home, but it appeared that UK law would thwart their grand visions.

According to UK law, for weddings to be legal they must take place in licensed premises – and it must be part of the building - not in the open air - which originally meant it would be highly unlikely Stacey and Joe would be able to legally marry there.

MORE: Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses

The couple had already booked a wedding venue for July, but after moving into 'Pickle Cottage', the star had high hopes of tying the knot in the grounds of their countryside home nevertheless.

Seemingly unaware of the current strict rules, Stacey tentatively explained her hopes to Cat Deeley in a recent Lorraine episode. The mother-of-three said: "We had the venue, and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, '"Let's go for it'".

The couple got engaged in 2020

"Now we're here, we'd actually like to get married in the garden," she continued. "We're trying to see if we can do that. We don't know if we'll be able to get a license and stuff. The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment."

It looks like they got everything sorted out.

Stacey and Joe first met in Australia in 2010, after the star was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, and Joe – who won the show in 2008 – was presenting the spin-off programme. Friendship turned to romance in 2016 and the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year.

We cannot wait to see what is sure to be a lavish - and unforgettable - wedding.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.