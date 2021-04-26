We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice both have dazzling engagement rings – but they bear more similarities than you may realise.

When they got engaged in 2017, Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a stunning trilogy ring that boasts a large central diamond from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, flanked on either side by two smaller jewels that belonged to his late mother Princess Diana.

The stones were specially selected by Harry, who told the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

Similarly, the diamonds that make up Princess Beatrice's ring are ethically sourced from Botswana and "of the highest colour and clarity," designer Shaun Leane told HELLO!.

Beatrice's then-boyfriend Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi consulted the Mayfair atelier to design a bespoke engagement ring four months before he proposed in 2019.

Duchess Meghan's engagement ring features diamonds from Botswana and Princess Diana's collection

The central stone is a 2.5 carat round diamond with two baguettes on either side, ¾ of a carat each, and the ring is hand-cast in platinum.

Speaking of Edoardo's firm ideas on the type of ring he wanted, Shaun revealed: "He came to me and he knew he wanted a round diamond. He knew he wanted a modern classic; something that had a little bit of difference to it, that wasn't just a classic that we see everywhere. That's why he came to me.

Princess Beatrice's engagement ring is made with ethically sourced Botswana diamonds

"So basically, what I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."

Edoardo's choice of designer is also a favourite of Meghan's, as the former Suits actress has been pictured wearing the British brand's jewellery for several royal appearances in the past.

Some of her favourite pieces include the Gold Vermeil Talon Earrings, £250, and the Yellow Gold Vermeil Serpents Trace Bracelet, £550.

