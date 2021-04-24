Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi look so in love on romantic date night The royal dined at an exclusive member's club

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a romantic date night on Friday as they dined at an exclusive members club in London.

The couple looked so in love as they tucked into an alfresco meal at George in Mayfair, with Beatrice looking chic in an all-black ensemble.

In photos obtained by the Mail Online, Beatrice put on an animated display as she conversed with her husband on the club's terrace.

Sipping on a glass of wine, Beatrice looked beautiful wearing a pleated dress underneath a smart jacket. She completed her look with black tights and a pair of boots.

As the couple made their way into a waiting taxi for their journey home, Edoardo was spotted holding a wrapped present, although it is not clear who the gift was for.

The couple's outing came on the day the royals officially ended their mourning period for Prince Philip, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April.

Prince Philip attended Beatrice's wedding last July

It means that the Queen and all members of the royal family will return to carrying out their official duties as normal.

It also marks the first time the newlyweds have been seen together since they attended Philip's funeral in Windsor last Saturday.

The service marked Edoardo's first royal ceremony since the couple tied the knot last summer. The day undoubtedly brought back bittersweet memories for the pair, who were lucky enough to celebrate their intimate pandemic wedding on 17 July in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice and Edoardo were last seen at Philip's funeral

Philip's funeral was attended by only a handful of royals in keeping with coronavirus restrictions. Beatrice was joined by sister Princess Eugenie at the service, as well as her father Prince Andrew.

The Queen and Prince Philip's other children Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were also in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

