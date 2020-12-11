Rachel Avery
Promise rings aka commitment rings are a sign of commitment to your partner – here is everything you need to know, including where to buy one.
Promise rings are usually given to someone as a symbol of commitment and potentially future marriage – which is why they are also often called commitment rings. Should you buy one? When should you give one? What do they symbolise? We answer all of your burning questions and provide some purchase inspiration…
What are promise rings?
A promise ring is usually a ring given as a 'promise' of future engagement. Perhaps you are ready to make a big step, but not quite ready for engagement – or perhaps you are busy saving up for an engagement ring but in the meantime want to display your commitment.
Promise rings are a sign of love and commitment
What do promise rings mean?
They symbolise love and a commitment to your other half. Promise rings have been used throughout history and have seen a revival in recent years. Jewellers Lebrusan Studio have reported a 1,200 per cent increase in searches during the pandemic.
How much are promise rings?
Like all jewellery, promise rings can vary vastly in price. You can select a simple, delicate band from high-street retailers like Pandora or you can design a bespoke commitment ring for thousands of pounds. There are no rules!
How do I decide on a promise ring?
Similarly to engagement and wedding rings, a commitment ring should match the style of the wearer. Jewellers Lebrusan Studio advise: "Choose a style that won’t compete with any additional rings, but instead will complement them."
Promise rings for women:
This delicate band of pavé diamond is a feminine ring with understated elegance.
Delfina Delettrez ring, £1,255, Net-a-porter
The infinity symbol means ever-lasting - and so will your love be with this beautiful ring.
Infinity ring, £59, Thomas Sabo
This off-set gemstone ring is ideal for those who would love a talking point ring.
Uroa Bay ring, £5,200, Ellie Air
For something a little different, how about a chunky gold band with emerald gems?
The three-stone band, £850, Fenton & Co
This unusual ring is perfect for those who like to stand out from the crowd.
Connections ring, £350, Vashi
A super-sweet love heart ring with a special engraved message inside.
Love ring, £119 H.Samuel
Who doesn't love diamonds? This gold and diamond ring will make someone very happy.
Gold and diamond band, from £650, Emma Clarkson
An elegant wishbone style which will work really well alongside an engagement ring too.
Wishbone ring, £35, Pandora
A rainbow-inspired ring fit for a fashionista - we adore this promise ring!
Multicoloured ring, £135, Sif Jakobs
Promise rings for men:
This black and silver band is the epitome of cool.
Wide ring, £380, Tiffany
If you fancy something a little different, this hammered ring is pretty unique.
Faceted ring, £80, Etsy
Promise rings for couples:
Pretty silver bands with matching co-ordinates of your choice - how sweet are these rings?
Coordinate rings, £1,600, Lebrusan Studio
