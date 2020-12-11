We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Promise rings are usually given to someone as a symbol of commitment and potentially future marriage – which is why they are also often called commitment rings. Should you buy one? When should you give one? What do they symbolise? We answer all of your burning questions and provide some purchase inspiration…

REVEALED: This COVID-19 bride's wedding day solution is genius

What are promise rings?

A promise ring is usually a ring given as a 'promise' of future engagement. Perhaps you are ready to make a big step, but not quite ready for engagement – or perhaps you are busy saving up for an engagement ring but in the meantime want to display your commitment.

Promise rings are a sign of love and commitment

What do promise rings mean?

They symbolise love and a commitment to your other half. Promise rings have been used throughout history and have seen a revival in recent years. Jewellers Lebrusan Studio have reported a 1,200 per cent increase in searches during the pandemic.

REVEALED: How to clean your wedding rings amid COVID-19

SEE: 10 mind-blowing supermodel engagement rings

How much are promise rings?

Like all jewellery, promise rings can vary vastly in price. You can select a simple, delicate band from high-street retailers like Pandora or you can design a bespoke commitment ring for thousands of pounds. There are no rules!

How do I decide on a promise ring?

Similarly to engagement and wedding rings, a commitment ring should match the style of the wearer. Jewellers Lebrusan Studio advise: "Choose a style that won’t compete with any additional rings, but instead will complement them."

Promise rings for women:

This delicate band of pavé diamond is a feminine ring with understated elegance.

Delfina Delettrez ring, £1,255, Net-a-porter

The infinity symbol means ever-lasting - and so will your love be with this beautiful ring.

Infinity ring, £59, Thomas Sabo

This off-set gemstone ring is ideal for those who would love a talking point ring.

Uroa Bay ring, £5,200, Ellie Air

For something a little different, how about a chunky gold band with emerald gems?

The three-stone band, £850, Fenton & Co

This unusual ring is perfect for those who like to stand out from the crowd.

Connections ring, £350, Vashi

A super-sweet love heart ring with a special engraved message inside.

Love ring, £119 H.Samuel

Who doesn't love diamonds? This gold and diamond ring will make someone very happy.

Gold and diamond band, from £650, Emma Clarkson

An elegant wishbone style which will work really well alongside an engagement ring too.

Wishbone ring, £35, Pandora

A rainbow-inspired ring fit for a fashionista - we adore this promise ring!

Multicoloured ring, £135, Sif Jakobs

Promise rings for men:

This black and silver band is the epitome of cool.

Wide ring, £380, Tiffany

If you fancy something a little different, this hammered ring is pretty unique.

Faceted ring, £80, Etsy

Promise rings for couples:

Pretty silver bands with matching co-ordinates of your choice - how sweet are these rings?

Coordinate rings, £1,600, Lebrusan Studio

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.