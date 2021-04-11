Stacey Solomon's latest home transformation is inspired by her childhood The Loose Women star had the same feature as a child

Stacey Solomon has created two incredible new bedrooms for her eldest sons Zachary and Leighton in her new Essex home – and it's inspired by her own childhood property.

With the help of her dad, the Loose Women star has erected a wall to separate one huge bedroom into two smaller ones.

Panning the camera around a big bedroom with red carpets and cream walls, Stacey explained: "So this is how it started. And then my dad told the boys how much my sister and I used to argue – so much that he put a wall in the middle of our room, which they thought was a great idea."

She went on to show the finished result, with two rooms decorated with new grey flooring – one of which included a hidden set of double doors into the garden.

"So, now we have flooring @aclarkecarpets_flooring and a wall. My dad built this wall. He's my DIY hero. And we knocked down shelves, changed lights and discovered a door behind a fake wall with shelves on so wahoo!!! It's getting plastered tomorrow so then I can get onto phase two," Stacey added.

The Loose Women star's dad built a wall to separate the big room

The star, who moved into her new Tudor-style home in March, lives with her fiancé Joe Swash and their son Rex as well her sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Stacey has been keeping her followers updated with her home renovations at Pickle Cottage, which has already included sorting out their swimming pool, getting their conservatory floorboards fitted and painting inside her bathroom cupboards.

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house, complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock.

Stacey previously revealed she would love to get married in her garden

Elsewhere in the garden, there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, which Stacey said is her "favourite part of the garden".

It comes as no surprise, then, that she recently confessed it is her new dream wedding venue.

Stacey explained her hopes to Cat Deeley in a recent Lorraine episode, saying: "We had the venue, and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, 'Let's go for it.'

"Now we're here, we'd actually like to get married in the garden. We're trying to see if we can do that. We don't know if we'll be able to get a license and stuff. The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment."

