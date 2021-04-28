Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have already revealed that they are planning to get married in the garden of their Essex home in July. But Joe made an accidental wedding confession live on Loose Women on Wednesday – much to his fiancée's surprise!

Eamonn Holmes asked the couple: "Joe and Stacey will be giving us the latest on their wedding plans which - can we say when that's happening?"

"Stacey are we allowed to say?" Joe said, turning to Stacey, who joked: "You wouldn't know even if you were allowed to say!" But before she could finish, her husband-to-be replied: "Yes, it's going to be the last Sunday in July!"

TV star Stacey threw her hands up and said: "Oh my god!" before Joe realised his mistake and said: "Whoops!"

WATCH: Joe Swash makes surprise wedding confession on live TV

Twitter users were quick to pick up on the interaction between the pair, with one joking: "He is in the dog house after saying when they were getting married." Another added: "I don’t think he realised he was on air to be fair, slip of the tongue lol," while a third remarked: "I hope you have enough privacy on the day!"

The wedding date confession comes after the pair, who got engaged on Christmas Eve, confirmed that their nuptials would take place in the summer. Stacey shared a screenshot of an email confirmation she had received which stated: "A reservation has been made for your marriage ceremony to take place at: July 2021 at 2:00pm."

After moving into their new home, Stacey and Joe decided to change their wedding plans and host the reception in their garden.

The Loose Women star previously revealed their wedding month

The TV star was recently asked by a fan: "Have you planned where everything will go in your garden for yours & Joe's wedding?"

She replied by sharing a look at the three different sections of her garden, captioning the montage: "Whatever we end up doing, we can't wait to share it all with you guys. I couldn't not invite my second family."

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve

The video began at the couple's 'Woodland Walk', with Stacey explaining: "So this would be the aisle, it makes me really emotional."

She then panned the camera around to an outdoor area with a thatched roof. Stacey continued: "We might have like a dinner or something under here.

"And then I really want karaoke!" she added, showing what appears to be a barn or old stables area with black beams adding a country vibe.

