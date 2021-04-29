Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding colour scheme – exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In what is set to be the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the summer, Stacey Solomon has been taking to Instagram to share snippets of her wedding plans with husband-to-be, Joe Swash.

The loving mum-of-three often shares videos of her new home, Pickle Cottage, where her wedding in June will take place.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of her In The Style fashion collection launch, Stacey revealed her wedding colour scheme and admitted her busy schedule meant she was behind in wedding plans.

Stacey's In The Style collection features a range of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and pastel loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.

The star, who is soon to marry fiancé Joe Swash in June, even hinted that some of her collection could be worn by wedding guests ahead of the summer wedding season. "Our wedding theme is sage green, white and gold, so there's probably a couple of pieces in the collection that people could wear!"

"I've been so invested in getting this collection right that planning the wedding has definitely been a struggle. I've been slacking on so many things. Everything is half-finished at the minute – I'll be lucky if the rabbi turns up and that’s it!" Stacey joked.

The bride-to-be hasn't even been able to try on her wedding dress. "I'm so nervous, because of COVID I haven’t been able to try anything on yet. The bridal shop has such a backlog of people waiting I'm just going to have to be patient and wait my turn!" Stacey told us.

The pair have been engaged since December 2020

After a whirlwind year and many changes to their wedding plans due to coronavirus restrictions, Stacey admitted changes their plans to have the wedding at new home Pickle Cottage will be just as special.

"I just said to Joe, we'll just have to go with it and if it's really plain and simple, then it is what is it. As long as we're together and we're getting married then that's all that matters."

"I'm so lucky that I even have a job and a home, and I'm so grateful I've even got those things to worry about to be honest with you."

The pair are set to get married at their gorgeous family home

Former Eastender's star Joe Swash accidentally shared their exact wedding date live on air during Loose Women on Wednesday.

"Stacey are we allowed to say?" Joe said, turning to his fiancee, who teased: "You wouldn't know even if you were allowed to say!" But before she could finish, her husband-to-be slipped out: "Yes, it's going to be the last Sunday in July!"

