Stacey Solomon shows off stunning wedding venue at £1.2M home The Loose Women star is planning her wedding reception

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set to walk down the aisle in three months – and by aisle, we mean the beautiful archway in the garden of their new home.

The Loose Women star shared a look at the three different sections of her garden that will all likely play a big part in her nuptials, which are due to take place at the end of July 2021.

"Have you planned where everything will go in your garden for yours & Joe's wedding?" asked one of her followers.

In response, Stacey took fans on a video tour of her outside space, captioning the montage: "Whatever we end up doing, we can't wait to share it all with you guys. I couldn't not invite my second family."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off wedding venue in new home video

The video began at the couple's 'Woodland Walk', with Stacey explaining: "So this would be the aisle, it makes me really emotional." The wooden archway is currently decorated with yellow and white Spring flowers following her shoot with In The Style – and it certainly helps paint the picture for her big day!

She then panned the camera around to an outdoor area with a thatched roof. Stacey continued: "We might have like a dinner or something under here.

"And then I really want karaoke!" she added, showing what appears to be a barn or old stables area with black beams adding a country vibe.

Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve

The couple recently confirmed that they had changed their wedding venue after moving into their new Essex home, which is reportedly worth £1.2 million.

Speaking with Cat Deeley on Lorraine, the mum-of-three explained that she and Joe were having second thoughts about their original plans.

"We had the venue and we didn't know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, 'Let's go for it,'" she explained.

She later told her Instagram followers: "So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls, and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home."

