Leather gifts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could buy for their third wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on 20 May. Traditionally couples give each other gifts made of leather, so using our knowledge of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we've compiled a list of stylish and practical presents we think they would love to receive this year.

Whether you're also celebrating your anniversary or you have another special occasion coming up, we're sure your loved one would appreciate one of these gifts, too.

Here are ten of the best leather gifts for him and her available to buy online now.

For her

Mini Crescent Bag, £425/$595, Strathberry

The Duchess of Sussex adores her Strathberry handbags, and we could definitely see her carrying the Mini Crescent Bag in vanilla on her next outing.

Refillable Journal, £75/$125, Aspinal of London

Meghan keeps a journal to note down her thoughts, and we think she would love to receive this one from Aspinal of London. It's made from the finest full-grain leather and can be monogrammed for a special finishing touch.

Portofino Makeup Bag, £110/$145, DeMellier

We know Meghan is a big fan of DeMellier's accessories, so this leather Portofino makeup bag would be perfect for her. It's spacious enough to fit in all of her essentials and is available in black, cream, red and burgundy.

Mara Passport Cover Wallet, £185/$255, Smythson

Once restrictions allow, Meghan and Harry will no doubt be frequently travelling once again. This navy blue passport holder made from crocodile-embossed leather would be a gorgeous addition to her carry-on.

Dulwich Designs Leather Jewellery Box, £179.95/$139.84, Amazon

Since marrying into the royal family, Meghan has inherited some beautiful pieces of jewellery. This luxe two-tone cream and mink leather jewellery box comes complete with a fully lined interior, mirrored lid and lockable padlock - ideal for storing some of her collection.

For him

Barbour Leather Explorer Holdall, £224/$545, John Lewis

We could totally imagine Prince Harry taking Barbour's leather Explorer on his next trip away. The luxury holdall is stylish and durable, featuring twin handles and a detachable strap.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Watch, £9,350, Selfridges

Meghan has reportedly already bought a watch to gift to her daughter, so we're sure she'd do the same for Harry. He currently wears a Rolex Explorer II, so we imagine this leather Jaeger-LeCoultre watch would be a welcome addition.

Vintage Style Old Fashioned Leather Rugby Ball, £38/$55.72, Etsy

Prince Harry is a big rugby fan, so this vintage style lace-up rugby ball could bring a little bit of England to his California home. It's handmade using 100% genuine leather.

Vida Vintage Tan Leather Camera Bag, £70/$127, Wolf & Badger

This leather camera bag would no doubt come in handy for Harry who has a passion for photography. He's frequently shown off his talents in the past.

Anniversary Leather Wash Bag, £60/$85.06, Etsy

We know Meghan once included a wash bag in a 'gift guide for him' on her blog The Tig, so we could see her gifting this one to Harry, too. Make it sentimental with an optional embossed anniversary date.

