The Queen seen running after young Prince William in unearthed royal wedding video Her Majesty is a doting grandmother

Her Majesty the Queen may be head of the British monarchy and head of the Commonwealth, but another one of her important roles is that of grandmother.

LOOK: 12 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more

A video of the Queen has resurfaced on Instagram via @royaltyconnection, a royal fan account, and it shows just what a doting grandparent she is as she runs alongside a four-year-old Prince William.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most expensive royal weddings of all-time revealed

The video clip was taken at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986, and the footage shows a regal horse-drawn carriage carrying the royal couple and guests following them behind to wish them well on their honeymoon.

The Queen is sporting a powder blue dress and coat combo with a matching hat and she is captured doing an ambitious run to keep up with her energetic grandson. We're very impressed that she managed it in heels, too.

Fans rushed to the comments section of the Instagram post to post comments like "cute" and lots of love heart emojis.

The Queen spotted running in rare video

The royal couple, Andrew and Sarah, said "I do" at Westminster Abbey and crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen's son and his new wife.

Following the ceremony, the Queen and many other members of the royal family joined the newlyweds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to the delight of the roaring crowds.

The Queen joined the newlyweds on the balcony

MORE: 7 royal wedding guest faux pas revealed

SEE: Cute royal bridesmaids and pageboys: Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and more

Royal weddings are a chance for the public to swoon over incredible wedding dresses and enjoy the pomp and circumstance to the max, but they are also occasions where we get to observe the wonderful royal children – usually with much hilarity.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on 29 April 2011, bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem let the whole world know how she was feeling when she was pictured covering her ears with a look of distain on her face.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's bridesmaid wasn't happy

Then, there were the bridesmaids of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston who had quite enough following the wedding ceremony so had a quick lay down on the steps of the iconic St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.