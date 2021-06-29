We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wedding planning has its fun jobs (read: cake tasting) as well as its not-so-fun jobs like the dreaded table plan, but selecting items for your gift list is definitely one of the more joyous tasks. Think of it like shopping, but everything is free and it will magically arrive at your home once you are newlyweds.

Did you know your go-to online shop Amazon also has a wedding registry section? As you can imagine, the selection is vast, and if you're struggling with where to start, here are some firm favourites from Amazon's wedding gift list selection that couples love…

Best Amazon wedding gifts list items

Polishing the silverware never looked so good, this cutlery set will overhaul your daily dining experience. Add to your wedding list - and stat.

Elegant Life 24-piece cutlery set, £20.94, Amazon

Crystal cut glasses… wine not? You can’t go wrong with the classics for your Amazon wedding gift list.

Dartington six crystal wine glasses, £24, Amazon

His and hers shakes coming right up - what home is complete without a NUTRIBULLET? Practical buys for a wedding registry are a must.

NUTRiBULLET 600 Series, £57.99, Amazon

This rapid boil kettle is practical and stylish – we love the grey tone and wooden handle design.

Swan kettle, £44.99, Amazon

Waffles are now well and truly on the breakfast agenda since we discovered Prince Harry's son Archie is a fan. Newlyweds will have many romantic breakfasts if this is on the wedding list.

NETTA waffle maker, £34.99, Amazon

The cutest welcome at your marital home - how lovely is this 'hello' doormat?

Nicola Spring hello doormat, £9.99, Amazon

With 31,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these grey towels are a big hit. The everyday essentials no one likes to buy themselves are ideal for your Amazon gift list.

Utopia towel set, £18.99, Amazon

Competitive couples have made a beeline for board games on their registry list - are you up for the challenge?

Articulate, £15.69, Amazon

An all-white dinner set is a kitchen must have, ideal for newlyweds who are new homeowners, too. This Amazon wedding gift list is coming along nicely.

18-piece dinner set, £35.99, Amazon

