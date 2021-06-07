9 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides this summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With wedding dates changing quicker than the UK weather, there are bound to be more pregnant brides than ever before. Embrace your beautiful bump on your wedding day, and find a dreamy maternity bridal gown. From ASOS to Etsy, and even Amazon, here are our top picks of the maternity wedding dresses out there...

The sheer flutter sleeves are oh-so flattering and the floral appliqué adds a luxury touch to this pretty dress.

Hope & Ivy maternity wedding dress, £150, ASOS

Myleene Klass once sported this exact dress on the red carpet when she was pregnant, and we think it will look great sashaying down the aisle, too!

Lace and silk maternity wedding dress, £329, Seraphine

Bohemian brides rejoice! This off-the-shoulder dress is light and airy and has plenty of room for a growing bump.

MYRISAM maternity wedding dress, £12.29, Amazon

An angelic style with short sleeves and a boho lace pattern, this gown can easily be dressed up or down.

Boho lace dress, £72, Etsy

A chic design that wouldn't look out of place in Meghan Markle's wardrobe, this pleated dress with delicate belt is a real winner.

Ivory maternity wedding dress, £169, Seraphine

Despite not being listed as a maternity dress, with its empire line and billowing skirt, this boho luxe gown will be ideal for brides in their first or second trimester.

Beth wedding dress, £309, Monsoon

Traditional brides will fall for this gorgeous lace gown with its chic three-quarter sleeves and figure skimming empire line.

Verona maternity wedding dress, £225, Tiffany Rose

From the clever stretch lace to the soft jersey material, comfort is the name of the game with this sophisticated gown.

Amelia maternity wedding dress, £199, SilkFred

With an illusion wrap style and modern V-neckline, you won't have to compromise on style with this demure dress.

Lace maternity wedding dress, £109.99, Freemans

