2021's biggest wedding trend revealed – and it's affordable!

During the coronavirus pandemic, many weddings up and down the UK have been cancelled, plus we've been forced to spend more time at home – and as a result, over half of Brits would now be happy to say "I do" in their back garden!

In research conducted by Premier Polytunnels, they found out that 56 per cent of people would be satisfied with a garden wedding at their own home, with just close friends and family on the guestlist.

The survey included 1000 participants and has suggested that the weddings landscape may be changed for the foreseeable.

In line with the findings, Pinterest has recently reported a 190 per cent year on year increase in searches for 'small back garden wedding' across the UK, USA and Brazil.

The Premier Polytunnels research also indicated an uptake in DIY wedding elements with 33 per cent considering a homemade cake and 36 per cent opting for DIY flowers.

Getting married in your backgarden isn't legally binding

These more intimate, DIY weddings have upsides like cost saving, but they don’t come without risks. Of course, there is the UK weather to consider, which can be temperamental at best – but also weddings hosted in the grounds of your home are still not legally binding.

Couples are now more likely to DIY elements of their wedding

At present, the law states that you must get married inside a permanent structure that has a specific grant of approval.

However, the good news is that due to the extreme circumstances, there are murmurings that the government could be amending these rules to allow couples to get married anywhere. Watch this space!

Planning an outdoor ceremony? From romantic lighting to stunning floral displays, the likes of Not on the High Street, Argos and Etsy have got you covered!

The current coronavirus rules will change on 17 May, allowing venues classed as 'indoor hospitality' to resume weddings again.

Smaller weddings could be a trend that's here to stay

Up to 30 people will also be allowed to attend your big day, coinciding with groups of 30 being able to gather outdoors.

As of 21 June, when stage four begins, weddings should return to normal, with no limit on attendees and social distancing measures abolished.

