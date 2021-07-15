5 best rooftop wedding venues in London for stunning panoramic views These outdoor spaces are truly exquisite…

Choosing a wedding venue is no simple task. Picking the perfect space that aligns with your vision can set the scene for a truly magical day, so it's no wonder coronavirus restrictions crushed the dreams of brides and grooms across the UK who had hopes for their perfect ceremony.

Luckily, wedding season is finally upon us, and with the latest lifting of restrictions meaning there are no limits on the number of guests, it's time to start planning again.

London in the summer is incomparable, making for a totally unique wedding experience for those who wish to tie the knot in the city. With some of the most stunning rooftop venues in the world, discover these stunning outdoor spaces for the perfect alfresco soirees.

Best rooftop wedding venues in London

Grand Connaught Rooms

Situated in the heart of Covent Garden, Grand Connaught Rooms makes for a stunning wedding venue. This palatial building is perfect for the classic bride, complete with a vast ballroom and luxury rooftop. This heritage wedding venue in the West End sets an impressive scene for a wedding that's unmatched in elegance.

The Montague on the Gardens Beach Bar

Love to travel but don't want the hassle of a destination wedding? This quirky beach bar at The Montague on the Gardens provides the ultimate space for an outdoorsy couple looking for some escapism in the city. Complete with real sand, a beach-hut style thatched roof, delicious cocktails, palm trees and a backdrop of a beautiful beach, you'll feel like you're basking in Bali rather than in the heart of central London.

Sea Containers

Situated south of the Thames, Sea Containers Events boasts a selection of unique spaces that can host "almost any event if you can imagine it". With unmatchable views of the city overlooking the river, this venue provides an unforgettable 'first dance' space for a couple who wish to dance under the stars.

Humble Grape, Fleet Street

Filled with sophisticated décor and stylish cellar bar, Humble Grape rooftop is situated beneath the 17th century St Bride’s Church off famous Fleet Street. This venue will capture the heart of an art deco couple looking for an elegant evening.

Century Club London

This brasserie spot in Shaftesbury Avenue boasts an immaculate NYC style vibe for the hip couple. With panoramic views across London, the art-filled staircases and luxury décor makes this secluded spot one of our favourite skyline venues for a rooftop wedding reception.

