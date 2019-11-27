Priyanka Chopra just bought Nick Jonas the ultimate first wedding anniversary gift We can't believe it has been a year since Nick and Priyanka married!

Priyanka Chopra set the bar high for her first wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas, by buying him a pet dog as an early gift. The Isn't It Romantic star surprised Nick with the German Shepherd puppy – who they have since named Gino – on Tuesday morning, and filmed the moment he first set eyes on their new pet.

Nick was still asleep when Priyanka bought the dog into their bedroom, where he immediately jumped onto the bed and started nuzzling into his new owner. He later shared a series of photos with his new dog, telling fans: "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegeman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

Priyanka Chopra bought Nick Jonas a dog for their wedding anniversary

Priyanka commented: "Happy almost anniversary baby. Ur face… hilarious." The 37-year-old also shared the same clip, with the pair revealing they have already set up an Instagram page especially for their dog, Gino Jonas, which has over 200,000 followers in 24 hours.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary at the weekend, after five-days of festivities at the five-star Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, attended by both their families and friends. The wedding itself was split into two - a Christian ceremony which was held on Saturday 1 December before the pair solemnised their union with a Hindu ceremony the following day.

Priyanka surprised Nick with the new pet when he was asleep on Tuesday

"I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," Priyanka exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

The Bollywood beauty added: "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way." When asked about which element of the Indian ceremony surprised him the most, Nick replied: "Just how thoughtful it is… finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more."

