Why Katie Couric gave away sentimental keepsake from late husband The journalist's daughter just tied the knot

Katie Couric looked every inch the proud mother as she attended her daughter Ellie Monahan's wedding earlier this month, and Ellie's gorgeous engagement ring from partner Mark Dobrosky has the most heart-wrenching backstory.

REVEALED: Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan shares heartbreaking wedding detail

The precious ring that Mark used to propose to Ellie is in fact the same ring that her mother Katie was given by Ellie's father Jay Monahan, who sadly passed away in 1998 following a battle with cancer.

When Katie revealed the happy engagement news to her fans, she wrote: "OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me. #happytears #heaskedmypermission #ikeptasecret #jaywouldbesoproud #mazelmazelgoodthings #takegoodcareofmybaby #ohjesusguessihavetothrowawedding #weloveyoumark."

Katie's daughter got engaged in 2019

Her followers loved this sentimental idea with one writing: "I couldn't love this more. Connected," and another said: "That is so cool for her to wear that ring. I bet that ring will never leave her finger. Congrats."

The ring features an eye-catching gold band a large single diamond. The sparkling gem was firmly on Ellie's finger as she walked down the aisle at the picturesque location of Cedar Lake Estates in Port Jervis.

The bride looked breathtaking and Katie herself also looked a vision, opting for a pink dress for the special occasion.

The bride and the mother-of-the-bride looked amazing

The journalist looked incredible rocking a head-turning strapless gown by Marchesa, which featured a billowing floor-length skirt with asymmetrical hem, delicately embroidered green and white flowers and pockets.

Her wedding ceremony also included nods to her beloved father who couldn't be there on the day. Firstly, his favourite song, Ashokan Farewell, was played bringing lots of tears and she also wore a pearl bracelet which was another piece of jewellery originally given to Katie by Jay. It was her 'something borrowed' for the day – how sweet!

