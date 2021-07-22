Who is Anna Faris' husband Michael Barrett? All you need to know after their secret wedding The Mom star eloped

Anna Faris accidentally let slip that she secretly married her fiancé Michael Barrett during the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast this week.

The Scary Movie star revealed that the couple eloped for a courthouse ceremony in Washington State. "Yes, we eloped," she told a caller on the podcast.

MORE: Inside Anna Faris' Hollywood Hills mansion she once shared with Chris Pratt

The 44-year-old then apologised to her husband for blurting out the news, adding: "I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can't say 'fiancé' anymore."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announce shock split

Speaking of their wedding day, Anna continued: "It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

Fans were not the only ones surprised by the couple's nuptials; their families were also left in the dark.

"We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way," Anna recalled. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."

But who is Anna's new spouse? Keep reading to find out…

Anna and Michael are rarely photographed together

Who is Anna Faris' husband?

Anna is married to cinematographer Michael Barrett. The 51-year-old has worked on some big movies including A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted, Ted 2, and Overboard.

MORE: Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding

MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger makes surprising revelation about baby with Chris Pratt

How did Anna Faris and Michael Barrett meet?

Anna and Michael met in May 2017 on the set of her movie Overboard. She was still married to Chris Pratt at the time, but they soon went their separate ways and in September 2017, Anna and Michael were photographed on a date.

When did Anna Faris and Michael Barrett get engaged?

Anna and Michael sparked engagement rumours in November 2019 when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left hand. Anna confirmed the news during an appearance on The Late Late Show in February 2020, joking that she would consider officiating her own wedding because she needs "a lot of attention".

Anna was previously married to Chris Pratt

Do Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have children?

The couple do not share any biological children but co-parent kids from previous relationships. Anna shares eight-year-old son Jack with Chris Pratt, while Michael has two children from a previous relationship.

What has Anna Faris said about her relationship with husband Michael Barrett?

Anna and Michael are very private about their personal life, but she did once open up about her relationship with him during an episode of her podcast when she reflected on her divorces from Chris and actor Ben Indra, who she was married to from 2004 to 2008.

She said: "This is a tricky area for me because I've gone through two divorces now. I'm in an amazing relationship, I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don't really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn't considered before."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.