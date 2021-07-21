We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer is back in one of her favourite places - Italy - and wow, how dreamy does she look? The beautiful blonde model, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, took to Instagram to showcase her trip, and we've decided we want everything in her wardrobe.

Sharing a snap in the streets of Florence, Kitty was seen posing with a group of ladies. She wrote: "Reunited with my favourite people in my favourite place."

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer Style File

The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador is a great advert for the brand, especially when she looks this good in one of their dresses. Kitty wore the 'Leopard Print Fitted Dress' which costs a cool £1,800.

The bodycon frock comes complete with a bustier top and not only features the iconic leopard print, but gives a lovely fitted silhouette. It also has adjustable shoulder straps and a back zip fastening.

The cousin of Prince William and Harry is often compared to her famous aunt, due to her blonde hair, large eyes and on-point dress sense. Kitty was HFM's cover girl in 2017, and she spoke about Diana's influence in the fashion industry, remarking: "I think she's iconic ... I suppose it's such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

Dolce & Gabbana leopard print fitted dress, £1,800 Farfetch

Get the look! Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress, £18, PrettyLittleThing

When it comes to dressing up, Kitty believes it’s better to be confident and happy. “I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy,” she said.

