Lady Kitty Spencer's celebrity friends arrive in Italy for her wedding to billionaire Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has wedding rumours swirling around her thanks to many of her celebrity friends uploading excited posts about potential upcoming plans.

Dutch fashion model Marpessa Hennink posted a selfie with Kitty with the words: "Team Bride. It's happening finally."

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's style journey

This is probably due to the fact Kitty's original wedding plans were reportedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after, it is believed, her and Michael got engaged in 2019.

Kitty's model friend Marpessa Hennink posted on Instagram

Marpessa isn't the only one to start posting about Kitty, as Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli has also uploaded a coy post simply saying: "And so it begins @kitty.spencer" along with a beautiful scenic backdrop.

He tagged Ristorante Pierluigi, a gorgeous eaterie in Rome, indicating that the celebrations will take place in Italy.

We are positive that Kitty will make the most beautiful bride as she has sported some gorgeous looks when she's been a wedding guest, particularly the green floral dress she wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials.

Mark Francis shared a teasing post

Earlier this year, on the topic of the future, the star told Town & Country magazine: "I just look forward to a really happy home life; a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

In London, the couple have a stunning £19million property which is more like a five-star hotel than a humble abode.

Kitty dazzled in green when she attended the royal wedding in 2018

Kitty even told the Evening Standard that the interior design was her "most indulgent purchase".

"It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am," she explained. "I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery. I can’t imagine that it’s something I’ll ever regret putting money into."

