Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton comments on friends missing intimate wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had an intimate wedding at their Oklahoma ranch over the Fourth of July weekend, but The Voice star has spoken out about how his friends felt about the small guest list.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani reveals name change after marriage to Blake Shelton – fans react

During an appearance on The Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Blake addressed the fact that a lot of his friends didn't make it to the ceremony.

He joked to Storme: "So I've had awkward conversations with, with so many of my friends since. It's, 'Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?' You know, I was like, 'Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it's not about you.'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

Gwen and Blake said 'I do' in a chapel he built as a declaration of his love to Gwen, with the beautiful bride choosing to wear two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang.

The wedding photographs have revealed the jaw-dropping building and its amazing views across the landscape. The stars also posed here for their 2020 engagement, when Gwen showed off her huge engagement ring to the world.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans confused by new wedding photo

READ: 7 surprising legalities you need to know before getting married

The couple got married at their Oklahoma ranch

The country music singer also opened up about their honeymoon, explaining that they chose to stay in Oklahoma and enjoy the surrounding countryside in the days following their wedding, but they may still plan a trip at a later date.

"For she and I, you know, so we just stayed there in Oklahoma and just had some quiet time.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's engagement announcement

"Since she's spending more time in Oklahoma, she's realising that the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the, and the things that you can do, and her passion is, outside of music, is flowers."

Blake added that they planted a few acres of Xenias in spring which have blossomed in the rain. He said: "She's in absolute heaven with that. And so she wouldn't have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things. And she loves it. I do too it’s cool."

RELATED: The truth behind Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's secluded wedding ranch

Read more HELLO! US stories here