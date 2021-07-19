Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans confused by new wedding photo The Voice stars tied the knot on 3 July 2021

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in Oklahoma on 3 July 2021, and to celebrate their two-week wedding anniversary, the No Doubt singer released a new black and white photograph from their special day.

SEE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

The picture showed them stood at the door of their wedding chapel surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements and cheered on by friends and family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about step father duties

While many fans were quick to gush over the romantic shot, others rushed to point out who they thought they spotted amongst the wedding guests.

One follower commented: "I thought Trump was there with that man and his hair" and another wrote: "Omg I thought that man on the right was Trump."

Gwen Stefani has now been married to Blake Shelton for two weeks

Upon closer inspection, the man in a smart suit is not the former US president, and it is unknown who the wedding guest is in relation to the happy couple.

The gorgeous photograph gave fans a better look at Gwen's custom-made bridal veil which paid homage to her blended family. Her sweeping accessory featured the embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch which gave a tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

LOOK: Gwen Stefani's huge engagement ring will make you gasp

MORE: Gwen Stefani’s new husband Blake Shelton makes embarrassing faux pas post wedding

The couple shared an engagement snap from the romantic chapel

Of course, comments flooded in about Gwen's breathtaking look, and their amazing wedding venue was another topic of conversation in the comments section.

One fan penned: "I want to hear more about this chapel he built for you" and another commented: "Love this even more because Blake built it for the wedding."

Gwen's veil even had a tribute to her family

The couple said 'I do' on Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where he built his own chapel as a declaration of his love to Gwen. The wedding photographs have revealed the jaw-dropping building and its amazing views across the landscape. The stars also posed here for their 2020 engagement – when Gwen showed off her huge engagement ring to the world.

One fan pleaded: "Would love to see more pictures of that little chapel!!" and we can't help but agree!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.