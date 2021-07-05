How Blake Shelton made intimate wedding to Gwen Stefani extra special The Voice stars tied the knot at their Oklahoma ranch

Congratulations are in order for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton who reportedly got married over the weekend.

According to Page Six, The Voice stars said 'I do' in front of family and friends at a stunning ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The country music singer and No Doubt star obtained a marriage licence last week through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, according to People.

And to make the big day extra special, Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love" – how sweet!

Photos show the picture-perfect venue with its pitched roof and white pillars adorned with garlands and white flowers. A white tent was attached to the back of the structure and shaded several tables and chairs, while more round white tables and umbrellas next to the chapel offered extra seating for guests.

The couple got engaged in October

Blake proposed to Gwen at the ranch in October 2020, so it seems only fitting that they would exchange vows there too. When they announced the happy news, the couple shared a photo of them kissing as Gwen held up her hand to show off her new diamond ring.

The snap appears to have been taken inside the same chapel, which boasts stone walls, wooden beams and stained glass windows.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Rich Girl singer described the proposal as "pretty magical."

The Voice stars reportedly got married in a chapel at their Oklahoma ranch

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew! He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier."

Gwen added: "Out of nowhere he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

