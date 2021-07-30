Making The Cut's modern wedding dress is now available to buy on Amazon - shop the winning look

If you're a bride-to-be and haven't watched Making The Cut, you're in for a treat. In the latest episode of the Amazon Prime show, fashion designers were tasked with creating a three-look modern bridal collection, and one of the dresses from the winning team is now available to buy from the online retailer.

The dress in question was created by Lucie Brochard and Joshua Scacheri, who have worked for the likes of Chloé and Daks. Made with a sheer white organza overlay and a habotai underdress, the modern design features a short front with a longer V-shaped plunging back. Floaty and lightweight, it's perfect for a low-key summer wedding.

Available in sizes XXS to 3XL, you can now order the dress on Amazon for just £69.90/$99.90.

Making the Cut Joshua and Lucie's Dress, £69.90/$99.90, Amazon

Heidi Klum, who is a judge on the show, is a big fan of the design. 'I happen to love this dress a lot," she said. "It has beautiful pleats, they're forgiving. At the same time it's super short underneath, then it has a longer layer. I think it's a beautiful dress that many women I'm sure will enjoy."

"I love the combination of Joshua and his graphics and Lucy and her very architectural take on fashion and mixing them together," added Jeremy Scott, who is also a judge on the show. "It's so simple but still so strong, it could be worn by so many people."

We couldn't agree more. The best bit? It doesn't have to be exclusively bridal. This is a dress that could be worn for years to come.

