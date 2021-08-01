Exclusive: Sir Nick Faldo shares wedding photo from romantic Florida ceremony with Lindsay De Marco

When their lavish wedding at Kensington Palace had to be called off due to the pandemic, golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo and his bride-to-be pulled out all the stops to make it happen at home in the US.

Talking for the first time about the big day and sharing wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! magazine, the former World No1 golf champion tells how he said 'I do' to fellow golf enthusiast Lindsay De Marco - known to family and friends as just 'Lindz' - in a romantic scaled-down ceremony, joined by only 16 guests, on a beach in the Florida Keys.

"There was a great atmosphere, and it was fun," recalls Sir Nick, as the happy couple set the record straight about the deep love they share.

Both of them have multiple previous marriages, but the 64-year-old father-of-four knew this time he'd found 'the one'.

"We love being together and feel so connected," says the Golf Channel CBS golf analyst, who develops golf courses around the world, chairs his 25-year-old junior golf charity and was recently in the UK offering expert commentary on the 149th Open Golf tournament at Royal St George's Golf Course.

Photo credit: Flashy Mama.

"We've both had experiences and have moved on from them. Although you can't change the past, you can learn from it. We live in the now. Lindsay and I are really connected."

"We enjoy travelling and just feel comfortable together," adds New-York born Lindsay, 58. "We're hopeless romantics and wanted to make that commitment."

The couple married last December

The couple tied the knot on 18 December, a fortuitous date for Sir Nick, one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game, with triumphs that include three Masters and three Open Championships.

"As a golfer, the number 18 has been lucky for me all my life," he tells HELLO! as the couple pose for photos together at Bride Hall, a magnificent 16th century Grade II listed manor house in Hertfordshire.

