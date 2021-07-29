Helen Glover and Steve Backshall's breathtaking clifftop wedding – exclusive details and photos

Olympic gold medal rower Helen Glover and BAFTA-winning wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall have been married for almost five years after tying the knot in a spectacular Cornish clifftop ceremony in September 2016.

The couple met at a Sport Relief event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014, and they now share three children, son Logan, three, and twins Kit and Willow, one. Look back at their big day...

Where did Helen Glover get married?

Helen and Steve got married in a picture-perfect setting in Cornwall with views of St Michael's Mount, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!. Guests included Steve's former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, including Helen's gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour.

What wedding dress did Helen Glover wear?

The Olympic rower shared this throwback photo on Instagram

The bride looked beautiful in a Pronovias gown with an illusion neckline, lace back and elegant train. She finished off her bridal look with her hair in an elegant up do and delicate drop earrings.

Helen gave fans a close-up look at the lace detail with a photo on Instagram, which showed Steve holding his new wife in his arms as they both grinned at the camera.

How did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall meet?

The service was conducted by humanist celebrant Zena Birch, who told guests how she had asked the couple to write "The story of us". Guests learnt about the couple’s first meeting at a Sport Relief event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014.

The couple opened up about their happy day

Helen recalled "seeing Steve across the room and thinking how handsome he was". Steve said: "From the second I saw Hels, I knew she was The One." The couple gradually began dating and guests were told how Steve had “burst out laughing” after their first kiss because he was so nervous.

What did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall say about their wedding day?

In the vows, Helen described Steve as, "kind, funny, intelligent, romantic, sensitive, tough and as excitable as a Labrador puppy." Steve had written: “Although my job takes me away for months at a time, for the first time in my life I realised I was no longer happiest in my jungle hammock. For the first time, it felt lonely. Meeting Hels, it all makes sense. I do hope that the future holds screaming kids... and first priority, a herd of dogs.”

Helen, in turn, had written: “On paper Steve is my perfect person, a wildlife presenter, adventurer and into fitness. In real life, he is even more perfect. He is the best person I have ever met.” Steve had arranged all the day’s music. The choir sang an a cappella version of the Bruno Mars hit Just the Way You Are and guests joined in singing One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful. “This is here just because it’s a special song to Hels and me, and a lot of fun,” Steve said in the order of service.

Helen and Steve's wedding was covered exclusively by HELLO!

Where did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall hold their wedding reception?

Following the ceremony, the couple invited their guests to join them for a wedding breakfast in a marquee, decked out with bunting, flowers and photos of the couple plus a cake table. The tables were each named after a different bird, and guests dined on local delicacies with beer from local brewery St Austell. Between the main course and dessert, guests wandered out to admire the magnificent views and some even enjoyed a quick volleyball game. Following the speeches, which Helen kicked off, the couple took to the dancefloor for their first dance to Etta James’s At Last.

The wedding party danced through the night and afterwards, the guests moved outside to sit around a fire. “There were around 30 of us singing songs until the sun came up,” said Helen. “It was amazing.” The couple jetted off on their honeymoon a week later, to the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. "It was one of the most beautiful weddings I'd ever been to," said EastEnders actor Jake Wood, who appeared with Steve on Strictly in 2014. Added fellow contestant Judy Murray: "Now we're watching Steve getting married and I can remember him swinging across the dancefloor on a vine doing Tarzan noises."

