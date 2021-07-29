Lady Kitty Spencer speaks out over brothers walking her down the aisle Lady Kitty married Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony

Over the weekend, Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day Italian wedding that was attended by many of her celebrity friends.

However, the ceremony did break with tradition as Kitty's father, Charles Spencer didn't walk her down the aisle, and she was instead given away by her half-brothers, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

On Thursday, Kitty praised her brothers and wrote a loving tribute to them. "The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," she said.

"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known."

She added: "It still feels like a dream."

Kitty is incredibly close with both of her brothers, and even attended Samuel's 18th birthday celebrations earlier in the year.

Lady Kitty married in a beautiful gown

While the reason the Earl did not walk Kitty down the aisle hasn't been made public, he did reveal last month in an interview with MSN that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury which was affecting his freedom of movement.

The 57-year-old, who had hoped to accompany divers on an expedition that would have looked for evidence of the sinking of The White Ship, the subject of his bestselling book, shared that his doctor advised him not to undertake the dive.

Following their wedding celebrations, Kitty and Michael decided to remain in Italy for their honeymoon, with pictures that appeared on MailOnline showing the newlyweds at the Amalfi Coast.

The couple chose to stay at a five-star clifftop hotel in the popular area of Positano, known for its romantic settings and quaint boutiques and cafes.

Kitty has a great love for Italy and its culture, however, we can't help but think that her honeymoon may have been inspired by her friend and royal family member Princess Beatrice.

The Amalfi Coast holds a very special place in Beatrice's heart, as it is where her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed back in 2019.

Charles was unable to walk his daughter down the aisle

Kitty married Michael in a in a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown featuring white lace and puff shoulders.

The nipped-in silhouette had a full skirt and Kitty added a dramatic veil just like her royal aunt Princess Diana - with her hair pulled back in a sleek style.

Kitty is a brand ambassador for D&G and enjoys a close relationship with the Italian fashion house. It was just one of many gorgeous gowns that the bride wore for the event, which also included a blue dress with a floral motif.

